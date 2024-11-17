Janine Flock on the podium again in Pyeongchang

"I am happy! Korea gives me a lot of momentum and ease for the next races. I'm enjoying this momentum," said a delighted Flock. It was the 38th World Cup podium finish (10 wins, 10 x second, 18 x third) of her career. In contrast to the previous day, the conditions were much colder and therefore more slippery. "It was like skiing on raw eggs, I could hardly keep on track."