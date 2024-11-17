Skeleton
Janine Flock on the podium again in Pyeongchang
Janine Flock has started her 15th skeleton World Cup season with two podium finishes. After second place on Saturday in Pyeongchang on the 2018 Olympic track, the 35-year-old Tyrolean added another podium finish in the second race on Sunday. Flock, who was second after the first run, finished 1.02 seconds behind the victorious Brit Freya Tarbit and six hundredths behind Germany's Hannah Neise in third place.
"I am happy! Korea gives me a lot of momentum and ease for the next races. I'm enjoying this momentum," said a delighted Flock. It was the 38th World Cup podium finish (10 wins, 10 x second, 18 x third) of her career. In contrast to the previous day, the conditions were much colder and therefore more slippery. "It was like skiing on raw eggs, I could hardly keep on track."
After two of eight competitions, Flock is in second place in the World Cup, seven points behind Tarbit. The second Austrian in the field, Anna Saulite, also made it into the second run in 21st place, in contrast to the opening race, and remained in this position.
Samuel Maier narrowly misses out on the podium in fourth place
In the men's race, Samuel Maier improved on the previous day. After finishing sixth the day before, the Tyrolean only just missed out on the podium in fourth place. The runner-up after the first run was just seven hundredths off third-placed Brit Matt Weston. As on the previous day, victory went to the German Christopher Grotheer.
The team will travel to Seoul by bus at 1.30 a.m. local time and then continue on to the 2022 Olympic Village via Beijing. World Cup points will be awarded again next weekend in Yanqing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.