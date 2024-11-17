Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Skeleton

Janine Flock on the podium again in Pyeongchang

Nachrichten
17.11.2024 15:13

Janine Flock has started her 15th skeleton World Cup season with two podium finishes. After second place on Saturday in Pyeongchang on the 2018 Olympic track, the 35-year-old Tyrolean added another podium finish in the second race on Sunday. Flock, who was second after the first run, finished 1.02 seconds behind the victorious Brit Freya Tarbit and six hundredths behind Germany's Hannah Neise in third place.

0 Kommentare

"I am happy! Korea gives me a lot of momentum and ease for the next races. I'm enjoying this momentum," said a delighted Flock. It was the 38th World Cup podium finish (10 wins, 10 x second, 18 x third) of her career. In contrast to the previous day, the conditions were much colder and therefore more slippery. "It was like skiing on raw eggs, I could hardly keep on track."

After two of eight competitions, Flock is in second place in the World Cup, seven points behind Tarbit. The second Austrian in the field, Anna Saulite, also made it into the second run in 21st place, in contrast to the opening race, and remained in this position.

Samuel Maier narrowly misses out on the podium in fourth place
In the men's race, Samuel Maier improved on the previous day. After finishing sixth the day before, the Tyrolean only just missed out on the podium in fourth place. The runner-up after the first run was just seven hundredths off third-placed Brit Matt Weston. As on the previous day, victory went to the German Christopher Grotheer.

The team will travel to Seoul by bus at 1.30 a.m. local time and then continue on to the 2022 Olympic Village via Beijing. World Cup points will be awarded again next weekend in Yanqing.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf