Ländle duo with light and shade at the start of the season
The slalom season didn't just open in the World Cup on Saturday - the first slalom decision was also on the agenda in Austria. And in the Swedish ski resort of Kåbdalis, two young Vorarlbergers were in action, who also want to make their mark in Levi in a week's time.
On the Resterhöhe between Salzburg and Tyrol, the World Cup-tested Filippo della Vite (It) took victory ahead of the Tyroleans Mario Gramshammer and Nicolas Gstrein. The only VSV starter Leo Heim was unlucky. In 31st place on the first run, the 18-year-old from Kleinwalsertal missed out on starting number one for the decision by just 27 hundredths, and then dropped out in the second run.
Zudrell in 13th place at dress rehearsal
The FIS slalom in Kåbdalis was a very strong rehearsal run for the European Cup opener next weekend in Levi (Fin), in which the Norwegian Hans Grahl-Madsen was able to secure victory. With Moritz Zudrell from Silbertal in 13th place (+1.48) and his Mellau ÖSV B squad colleague Jakob Greber in 22nd place (+2.32), two athletes from Vorarlberg also made it to the front of the field. However, the two "Rauch Young Racers" were not really satisfied with their performances.
"Unfortunately, I missed the second run," said 21-year-old Greber, who dropped eleven positions in the final. The 19-year-old Zudrell also lost four places in the second run: "I didn't get going and it was just too faulty."
