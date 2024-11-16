Ländle duo with light and shade at the start of the season

Zudrell in 13th place at dress rehearsal

The FIS slalom in Kåbdalis was a very strong rehearsal run for the European Cup opener next weekend in Levi (Fin), in which the Norwegian Hans Grahl-Madsen was able to secure victory. With Moritz Zudrell from Silbertal in 13th place (+1.48) and his Mellau ÖSV B squad colleague Jakob Greber in 22nd place (+2.32), two athletes from Vorarlberg also made it to the front of the field. However, the two "Rauch Young Racers" were not really satisfied with their performances.