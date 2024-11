“Everyone destroyed”: Horror week for Formula 1 stars

What would make more sense for Verstappen

The Formula 1 circus will be on the road for 20 hours, plus an eleven-hour time difference. So a horror week awaits Verstappen and co. "We could do a slightly better job if we have tripleheaders that are a bit closer together, that would make more sense to me. It's something we should probably look at: If we're already doing so many races, that they're closer together then."