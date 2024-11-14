The "crown" in the USA
Grammy star Markus Illko: From Kapfenberg to L.A.
Austrians have only won a Grammy, the most important music prize in the world, seven times. Styrian Markus Illko achieved this feat this year, in the truest sense of the word. The "Krone" visited him in his adopted home of California, where he showed us where he lives, who he loves and what he dreams of.
He studied guitar at the University of Music and Performing Arts Graz and one day moved away from his Styrian home to gain a foothold in the music world. Markus Illko, who was born in Kapfenberg, has now achieved this feat. Including a Grammy win this year (together with The String Revolution, he recorded Johnny Cash's worldwide hit "Folsom Prison Blues"). In the 67 editions of the award ceremony, Austrians have only managed to win one of the trophies seven times.
What the Grammy has changed
ADABEI visited Illko in his adopted home of Los Angeles, California, where he lives with his wife Ruth, who is expecting their first child in February. "It's nice here, I'm only five minutes from the beach," the modest top musician tells us. What has changed for him since his success? "A lot of people have been made aware of what we're doing," he says, "We're working with completely different people, we're also going back into the studio with John Carter Cash."
Does he actually have a "master plan" for his career and life? "Yes, of course I have plans. But I don't like to talk about them." Why? "Quite simply, I think it has to do with a characteristic that we can learn from the Americans. They say, 'Dream it, but do it'. And that's the reason why I don't like talking about things I'm planning."
"Always stay Austrian!"
The fact is, the man has been in the USA for a decade and is living his dream. The next time he performs in public will be on June 13, 2025 with his orchestra in the concert hall in his home town of Kapfenberg. In this context, Markus Illko assures us: "I will always remain one hundred percent Austrian!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
