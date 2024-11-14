Grammy star Markus Illko: From Kapfenberg to L.A.

What the Grammy has changed

ADABEI visited Illko in his adopted home of Los Angeles, California, where he lives with his wife Ruth, who is expecting their first child in February. "It's nice here, I'm only five minutes from the beach," the modest top musician tells us. What has changed for him since his success? "A lot of people have been made aware of what we're doing," he says, "We're working with completely different people, we're also going back into the studio with John Carter Cash."