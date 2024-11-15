Singles Night: Find a companion for the festive season

They have come up with something special for Christmas: On November 27, the pub is hosting a special Singles Night. Under the motto "Christmas for two", single people can make new friends in a relaxed atmosphere. A clever color code system, in which each guest indicates with a sticker whether they are interested in men, women or both, makes it easier to get to know each other. All single guests are given a free welcome shot to break the ice. With good music and a relaxed atmosphere, the Golden Harp provides the ideal setting to get into conversation without pressure and perhaps even find your Christmas companion. If you don't want to spend the cold days alone, this is the place for you! More information at: www.goldenharp-students.pub.