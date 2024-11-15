Get to know each other in the pub
Singles Night: Find a companion for the festive season
Turning up at the family home alone at Christmas and answering annoying questions? A Viennese pub wants to spare singles that.
The Golden Harp Students Pub (Johannesgasse 12) has recently attracted attention with numerous creative events. For the pub's first birthday, there was a big "green party" that was reminiscent of a second St. Patrick's Day - with green cocktails, matching decorations and themed specials that the guests celebrated enthusiastically. Another highlight was "Taylor Swift Week". After the pop icon's canceled concerts in Vienna, Swifties gathered here to celebrate their love of music together at singalong evenings.
They have come up with something special for Christmas: On November 27, the pub is hosting a special Singles Night. Under the motto "Christmas for two", single people can make new friends in a relaxed atmosphere. A clever color code system, in which each guest indicates with a sticker whether they are interested in men, women or both, makes it easier to get to know each other. All single guests are given a free welcome shot to break the ice. With good music and a relaxed atmosphere, the Golden Harp provides the ideal setting to get into conversation without pressure and perhaps even find your Christmas companion. If you don't want to spend the cold days alone, this is the place for you! More information at: www.goldenharp-students.pub.
