Ten employees
S-Link company to be dissolved after all
The office of the project planners is history with the demise of the S-Link. Ten employees are therefore losing their jobs. One or two of them could be taken on by the city for other projects.
Big bang on Wednesday! The S-Link project company will be dissolved after all following the "no" vote by the public in the referendum last Sunday. This was agreed by Deputy Governor Stefan Schnöll (ÖVP) and the Mayor of the City of Salzburg, Bernhard Auinger (SPÖ), at a meeting on Wednesday. Initially, there was hope that the company would continue to exist so that the knowledge could be used to implement other rail projects in the central region. This will not happen, ten employees have lost their jobs. According to Auinger, one or two of them could move to work on city projects for the state capital. The employees were informed on Wednesday afternoon. "We will find socially acceptable solutions for the employees and, of course, meet all deadlines," said state vice president Schnöll. It is unclear exactly what will happen to traffic in the city now. As a first step, the mayor wants to install an express bus system instead of the S-Link, as announced. "We also have to think outside the box. We are prepared to make part of the budget available for commuters," says Auinger. The funds could be used for Park&Ride facilities, for example.
Meanwhile, Schnöll believes the ball is in the city's court: "The city must say what it wants." In the case of purely urban projects, he believes that the city alone has a role to play. This would apply, for example, to an exhibition center railroad that would only be located on city territory.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
