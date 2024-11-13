Interesting turn of events
Hunting affair now at the Innsbruck public prosecutor’s office
Should an investigation be launched into the "hunting trip" case involving Tyrol's SPÖ leader Georg Dornauer and real estate juggler René Benko? This should actually be investigated by the public prosecutor's office in Graz - the "Krone" reported. But the case is now moving to the public prosecutor's office in Innsbruck!
The disastrous hunting trip with René Benko has brought Tyrol's Deputy Governor Georg Dornauer (SPÖ) under fire in the media. He claims to have been stalking in Styria with "someone else's hat" and the Signa bankrupt. Despite his proud pose and the "Beutebruch" hat on his head, Dornauer famously claims not to have shot the game himself. Explosive: In 2019, Tyrol's SPÖ leader was banned from carrying weapons after he left his hunting weapon in his car with the window open at Innsbruck airport.
"Check whether investigations need to be initiated"
As the hunting ground - which belongs to the Benko Foundation - is located in Styria, the Graz public prosecutor's office was actually responsible for this case. "We are checking whether an investigation should be initiated," they said.
Yes, that is correct. The case is being handed over to us.
Hansjörg Mayr, Sprecher der Staatsanwaltschaft Innsbruck
Spokesperson confirms: "Yes, that's correct"
However, the entire case is now being transferred to the public prosecutor's office in Innsbruck, as the "Krone" was able to find out. "Yes, that's correct," emphasized Hansjörg Mayr, spokesman for the Innsbruck public prosecutor's office, in an interview with the "Krone" and added: "The case is being handed over to us. We are now checking whether an investigation should be opened." Whether this will actually be the case cannot yet be estimated.
"I'm not stepping down, but to the side"
Dornauer appeared before the media on Wednesday morning - self-confident, as we know him: resign? No! But a resignation as deputy governor and provincial party chairman of the Tyrolean SPÖ. "I'm not stepping down, but I'm stepping aside," emphasized the former deputy governor in his press statement.
Dornauer will sit as a "normal" member of the Tyrolean state parliament in future. His successor in the state and party will be Tyrol's ÖGB leader Philip Wohlgemuth. The handover is due to take place on December 18.
After Gusenbauer, Dornauer is the next red man in the Benko maelstrom
Dornauer is yet another politician who has not been well served by his proximity to René Benko. Anyone who brushes up against the Signa bankrupt, who constantly sought proximity to politics, is swept away: Alfred Gusenbauer, who as a companion of Benko developed into a turbo-capitalist, as well as former Signa supervisory board member Susanne Reiss-Hahn, NEOS supporter Hans Peter Haselsteiner or ultimately even Sebastian Kurz.
Only for Benko himself do his machinations appear to have no significant consequences. It will therefore be interesting to see with whom he next joins in the merry jamboree. Perhaps Sigi Wolf, who publicly swore friendship to his comrades at the Jägerball ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.