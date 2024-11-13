“Ladies’ man” allegedly ripped off girlfriends

"Love is a give and take for me"

The 27-year-old largely confessed to many of the financial fraud cases. "Did the women know that they wouldn't pay them back the money?" asks lawyer Gunther Ledolter, who is representing some of the young women. "No, but when I had money, I also gave them money. For me, love is a give and take," says the accused. But the fact is: He only paid back the money he borrowed to one of the women. "Why her?" asks the judge. "She threatened to report me," the musician admits.