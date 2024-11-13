Trial in Graz
“Ladies’ man” allegedly ripped off girlfriends
Over a period of years, a Styrian musician (27) is alleged to have defrauded several women he was in a relationship with of thousands of euros. He also allegedly did not shy away from psychological terror and violence. Now the "womanizer" is on trial in Graz.
"He was a womanizer", says even the defence lawyer of the young musician (27) from southern Styria, who is on trial in Graz on Thursday. Over a period of nine years, he is said to have not only conquered twelve women, but also relieved them and their families of a total of 114,000 euros. He not only lied to them about a successful career in the army but, according to the indictment, did not shy away from psychological terror and physical violence.
"Love is a give and take for me"
The 27-year-old largely confessed to many of the financial fraud cases. "Did the women know that they wouldn't pay them back the money?" asks lawyer Gunther Ledolter, who is representing some of the young women. "No, but when I had money, I also gave them money. For me, love is a give and take," says the accused. But the fact is: He only paid back the money he borrowed to one of the women. "Why her?" asks the judge. "She threatened to report me," the musician admits.
Particularly explosive: he lured a considerable part of the loss amount out of the pocket of the family of one of his girlfriends. "Is it true that you lied to them that you were working for the army and had money, but had no access to it due to adverse circumstances such as blocked accounts or lost ATM cards?" asks Ledolter. "Yes, that's true," he admits reluctantly. "And where were they really while their girlfriend thought they were at work?" asks a female juror. "With other women," he replies.
"Somehow ganging up on me"
However, the young man vehemently defends himself against accusations that he stalked, threatened or even hurt his girlfriends. "Then why do so many of their ex-girlfriends claim that?" asks the judge. "They somehow ganged up on me," he says. His lawyer even spoke of a WhatsApp group among the victims in which they had agreed to "make the pig pay for everything".
The verdict awaiting the musician and "womanizer" will be revealed on Thursday - because one day of proceedings is not enough to question all of his ex-girlfriends and alleged victims.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
