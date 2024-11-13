FPÖ criticism
Jennersdorf: Search for new deputy takes too long
Due to differences with the mayor, there has been no deputy mayor for two months. Politically, this is now causing a bad mood.
If Reinhard Deutsch (JES), the head of the town, were to drop out, then councillor Alexander Schweitzer (JES) would be the man in charge of the southernmost district suburb in the country. According to the municipal code, the longest-serving councillor is the deputy mayor if the deputy mayor is also unable to attend.
Search for deputy mayor underway since mid-September
Jennersdorf has been searching for a new deputy mayor for around nine weeks now, after Josef Feitl (JES) resigned from office following a disagreement with the mayor. The search for a successor is dragging on. "It is a well-considered step and it is up to the parliamentary group to decide which successor will be appointed to the post," says Mayor Reinhard Deutsch, who is now also facing political backlash.
Jennersdorf needs a municipal leadership that is capable of tackling and implementing necessary projects.
FPÖ-Gemeinderat Michael Kristan
Appointment should be made within four weeks according to municipal regulations
The FPÖ is indignant about the personnel situation in the mayor's party. FPÖ municipal councillor Michael Kristan even speaks of the inability of the mayor and the JES parliamentary group to act. He is calling for compliance with legal requirements, which are defined in the municipal code as meaning that a by-election for the remaining part of the term of office must be held within four weeks.
FPÖ calls on mayor to appoint deputy immediately
In his statement, Kristan says that the political leadership is not in a position to efficiently represent the interests of the municipality and make the necessary decisions. "The mayor should immediately appoint a new deputy mayor and a new chairman of the building committee," Kristan demands. These positions are essential for the smooth functioning of municipal politics and are in the interests of all citizens.
If you believe that a deputy mayor is responsible for the ability of a municipality to act, then that is sad.
Bürgermeister Reinhard Deutsch (JES)
When confronted with the FPÖ criticism, the head of the city speaks of "cheap emotion". "Calling a municipal council meeting with one item on the agenda just to appoint a deputy mayor costs around 3,000 euros. We, on the other hand, are showing responsibility and stand for a conscious use of taxpayers' money," says Deutsch.
"Secret" about new deputy will be revealed at the end of November
The new deputy is to be elected and presented at the next municipal council meeting at the end of November - in a factional election. The city manager did not want to name any names in advance, but "the succession has been clarified", Deutsch continues.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.