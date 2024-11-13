Jennersdorf: Search for new deputy takes too long

Appointment should be made within four weeks according to municipal regulations

The FPÖ is indignant about the personnel situation in the mayor's party. FPÖ municipal councillor Michael Kristan even speaks of the inability of the mayor and the JES parliamentary group to act. He is calling for compliance with legal requirements, which are defined in the municipal code as meaning that a by-election for the remaining part of the term of office must be held within four weeks.