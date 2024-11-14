Police have already taken away the vehicles of 34 extreme speeders

End of the line in Pettnau

The journey came to an end a little later in Pettnau. The officers not only temporarily confiscated the drunk (!) speeding driver's license, but also confiscated the car. As a reminder: since March 2024, the police have been able to take this drastic measure if someone is driving too "fast" by 70 km/h outside urban areas or 60 km/h in urban areas.