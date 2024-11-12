Record intoxication: caused an accident with a blood alcohol level of 3.82

Crossed into the oncoming lane several times

According to witnesses, the driver of the car had already driven dangerously into the oncoming lane several times before the accident. Furthermore, he almost drove straight ahead at a traffic circle and a witness had already made an emergency call to the police before the accident because of the car driver's dangerous driving.



Total loss

A breathalyzer test carried out on the 37-year-old tested positive. Both drivers were injured to an indeterminate degree and were taken to Schärding Hospital by ambulance after receiving first aid from the emergency doctor. Both vehicles were totaled. The B149 was completely closed while the accident was being investigated.