Star-struck
Record intoxication: caused an accident with a blood alcohol level of 3.82
Full of stars at dusk: At 5.30 p.m., an Innviertel man (37) with a blood alcohol level of 3.82 crossed into the oncoming lane in Schardenberg and rammed his car into a van in which a Croatian (54) from Schärding was sitting. Both drivers were injured and the cars were demolished.
A 37-year-old man from Schardenberg was driving his car on the B149 federal highway in Suben at 5.30 p.m. on Monday. At the same time, a 54-year-old Croatian from the district of Schärding was driving a van from Suben in the direction of the A8. The 37-year-old crossed into the oncoming lane on the straight section of road, presumably due to his heavy intoxication.
Evasive maneuver came too late
The oncoming 54-year-old wanted to swerve to the right, but the 37-year-old crashed into the van with his car. As a result, the 54-year-old left the road, the van overturned and came to rest on its side. The 37-year-old also came to a standstill in the ditch.
Crossed into the oncoming lane several times
According to witnesses, the driver of the car had already driven dangerously into the oncoming lane several times before the accident. Furthermore, he almost drove straight ahead at a traffic circle and a witness had already made an emergency call to the police before the accident because of the car driver's dangerous driving.
Total loss
A breathalyzer test carried out on the 37-year-old tested positive. Both drivers were injured to an indeterminate degree and were taken to Schärding Hospital by ambulance after receiving first aid from the emergency doctor. Both vehicles were totaled. The B149 was completely closed while the accident was being investigated.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
