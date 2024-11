“Lies all the time!” Salihamidzic attacks Matthäus

But first things first! Florian Wirtz is the focus of numerous top clubs due to his outstanding performances. Including FC Bayern. According to Lothar Matthäus, however, Munich could have made a move for the German youngster years ago. Yes, if not necessarily. "I'm thinking of Florian Wirtz. There was a dispute between Hansi Flick (editor's note: coach from 2019 to 2021) and Bayern Munich. I think he would have been available. But Bayern Munich didn't want him. And Hansi Flick wanted Florian Wirtz," said the legend on "Sky90". When presenter Patrick Wasserziehr asked who at FC Bayern Munich had been against signing Wirtz: "Hasan (editor's note: Salihamidzic) apparently didn't want him."