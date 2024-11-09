The injury devil
Real-Super-GAU: Tears on the bench and on the pitch
The (injury) devil is loose at Real Madrid! Against Osasuna, Rodrygo burst into tears on the bench, followed shortly afterwards by Eder Miliato lying on the pitch. The latter must have been hit really hard. And with Vazquez, a third player (!) even had to come off injured at half-time.
It was minutes to forget for the Whites! Rodrygo was the first to suffer midway through the first half. The striker had only just returned from his thigh injury against AC Milan during the week and had at least come on as a substitute. He then made his comeback to the starting eleven on Saturday, starting alongside Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior against Osasuna.
However, he didn't even last half an hour. Then his thigh obviously closed up again. He could not continue. Rodrygo was distraught, had to be substituted, dropped to the substitutes' bench and could no longer hide his tears of bitterness. Attempts to cheer him up by his team-mates and coaches were pretty much in vain.
Barely five minutes later, the next royal (injury) madness. This time it was central defender Eder Militao. And he must have been hit really hard. In the course of a duel in his own 16, he apparently got stuck in the turf and went down. The Brazilian was writhing in pain, had to be treated and eventually carried off on a stretcher. He was also in tears. Observers feared the worst, namely another serious knee injury.
Particularly bitter: Eder Militao had already torn a cruciate ligament in the summer of 2023. He only returned this April and fought his way back into the starting eleven. And now the next long absence? It would be an injury-related disaster for Real Madrid. And hopes of David Alaba making a comeback soon would only intensify.
Vazquez also still injured
And as if Real hadn't already had enough bad luck, right-back Lucas Vazquez was also struck down just before the break. Once again, it was probably his thigh that went on strike. The 33-year-old Spaniard was able to continue until the break, but then stayed in the dressing room.
This meant that Real had three (!) injury victims in one half.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.