The injury devil

Real-Super-GAU: Tears on the bench and on the pitch

Nachrichten
09.11.2024 14:44

The (injury) devil is loose at Real Madrid! Against Osasuna, Rodrygo burst into tears on the bench, followed shortly afterwards by Eder Miliato lying on the pitch. The latter must have been hit really hard. And with Vazquez, a third player (!) even had to come off injured at half-time.

It was minutes to forget for the Whites! Rodrygo was the first to suffer midway through the first half. The striker had only just returned from his thigh injury against AC Milan during the week and had at least come on as a substitute. He then made his comeback to the starting eleven on Saturday, starting alongside Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior against Osasuna.

However, he didn't even last half an hour. Then his thigh obviously closed up again. He could not continue. Rodrygo was distraught, had to be substituted, dropped to the substitutes' bench and could no longer hide his tears of bitterness. Attempts to cheer him up by his team-mates and coaches were pretty much in vain.

Barely five minutes later, the next royal (injury) madness. This time it was central defender Eder Militao. And he must have been hit really hard. In the course of a duel in his own 16, he apparently got stuck in the turf and went down. The Brazilian was writhing in pain, had to be treated and eventually carried off on a stretcher. He was also in tears. Observers feared the worst, namely another serious knee injury.

Particularly bitter: Eder Militao had already torn a cruciate ligament in the summer of 2023. He only returned this April and fought his way back into the starting eleven. And now the next long absence? It would be an injury-related disaster for Real Madrid. And hopes of David Alaba making a comeback soon would only intensify.

Vazquez also still injured
And as if Real hadn't already had enough bad luck, right-back Lucas Vazquez was also struck down just before the break. Once again, it was probably his thigh that went on strike. The 33-year-old Spaniard was able to continue until the break, but then stayed in the dressing room.

This meant that Real had three (!) injury victims in one half.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

