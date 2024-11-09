Real-Super-GAU: Tears on the bench and on the pitch

Barely five minutes later, the next royal (injury) madness. This time it was central defender Eder Militao. And he must have been hit really hard. In the course of a duel in his own 16, he apparently got stuck in the turf and went down. The Brazilian was writhing in pain, had to be treated and eventually carried off on a stretcher. He was also in tears. Observers feared the worst, namely another serious knee injury.