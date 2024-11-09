War crimes?
Attack on Odessa, drones over Russia
Since the beginning of its war of aggression against Ukraine, Russia has been systematically bombarding cities and other civilian targets. This was also the case on Saturday night. But even the aggressor cannot rest.
According to the authorities, two high-rise buildings, several private residential buildings and the warehouses of a private company were damaged in the night-time Russian attack on the Ukrainian port city of Odessa. Ten cars were completely burnt out in the fire caused by the impact and other vehicles were damaged.
One woman was killed. "13 other people, including two children, were injured," said the Odessa regional prosecutor's office. Investigations into suspected war crimes have been launched.
The images from Odessa are shocking:
Russia haunted by drones again
For its part, the Russian air defense reported Ukrainian drone attacks in the south of the Bryansk region. According to the governor of Bryansk, Alexander Bogomas, 15 Ukrainian drones were intercepted and rendered harmless. There were no injuries or damage, he wrote on Telegram.
In addition, Ukraine attacked the Alexinsky chemical factory in the Russian region of Tula with drones on Saturday night, according to the intelligence service, as a high-ranking employee of the Ukrainian SBU told the Reuters news agency. The factory produces gunpowder, ammunition and weapons. The attack was part of the strategy of attacking factories serving the war against Ukraine, the employee continued.
EU foreign policy chief Borrell in Kiev for talks
Meanwhile, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell traveled to the Ukrainian capital Kiev on Saturday shortly before leaving office. In view of Republican Donald Trump's presidential election victory in the US and concerns about an end to US aid, he assured Ukraine of the EU's support.
During the election campaign, Trump had sharply criticized the billions in US aid for Ukraine and also announced that he would end the war in Ukraine within "24 hours" before taking office. His election victory this week therefore caused concern, particularly in Kiev. Ukraine fears that Trump might not only want to end US support, but also force the country to cede a large part of the territory occupied by Russia.
"Nobody knows exactly what the new government will do," said Borrell. He also pointed out that US President Joe Biden still has two months in office to make decisions. Biden is considered a close ally and supporter of Ukraine. The Europeans must nevertheless "seize this opportunity to build a stronger and more united Europe", warned the EU foreign policy chief.
