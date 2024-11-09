“No performance – at Real, at PSG and in the team”

The excitement had been great again during the week. For the second time in a row, Kylian Mbappe is not in the France national team squad. "It's better this way," argued team boss Didier Deschamps. An argument that Didi Hamann apparently also agrees with. In Mbappe, Real have brought in a striker "who will earn a lot of money, but is not performing at the moment". Because he hasn't been performing in the French national team for some time, his non-nomination is only too understandable.