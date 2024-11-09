Hamann settles accounts:
“No performance – at Real, at PSG and in the team”
"He's not performing at the moment. He hasn't done that at Real in the last twelve months, and he hasn't done it for the French national team either." Sky pundit Didi Hamann once again settles the score with Kylian Mbappe.
The excitement had been great again during the week. For the second time in a row, Kylian Mbappe is not in the France national team squad. "It's better this way," argued team boss Didier Deschamps. An argument that Didi Hamann apparently also agrees with. In Mbappe, Real have brought in a striker "who will earn a lot of money, but is not performing at the moment". Because he hasn't been performing in the French national team for some time, his non-nomination is only too understandable.
Bellingham suffers
According to Hamann, other Real Madrid players are also suffering from Mbappe's lack of form. For example, fine strategist Jude Bellingham. "He scored 17 or 18 goals last season up to the winter break, but none this year. He now has to play a bit further back because others don't like defending." Who Hamann might have been referring to ...
He adds: Bellingham would not be able to develop "thanks" to Mbappe: "He can no longer play this free role."
It's not going well
In fact, things are not going according to plan for Real at the moment. In the league, they suffered the biggest humiliation imaginable with a 4-0 defeat at home to arch-enemy Barca. Even if the "royals" win their home game against Osasuna today (kick-off at 9pm) and thus at least temporarily have the same number of games as league leaders Barcelona, they will still be six points behind the "blue grana".
And in the Champions League? There was the next setback. 1:3 at home against Milan. It's high time Mbappe and Co. started winning again. Sons has plenty of material for Didi Hamann to exploit again.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
