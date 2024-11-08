Post with a lot of power
Donald Trump makes first personnel decision
The transition of power in the USA is beginning to take shape. Following his election victory, Donald Trump has unceremoniously appointed former campaign manager Susan Wiles as his Chief of Staff.
"Susie Wiles has just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history and was an integral part of my successful campaigns in 2016 and 2020," the Republican announced. Wiles would be the first woman to hold this office.
In this job, the 67-year-old will have a lot of power in the White House. The office controls access to the Commander-in-Chief and the Oval Office, making it one of the key positions for any government. As a political strategist, Wiles has been part of Trump's inner circle for years. During his first term in office, there were many resignations and dismissals - including in the office of Chief of Staff. Trump had a total of four.
Trump is in numerous talks with candidates for ministerial posts and other important positions in the future government. Various names of flashy Trump allies are circulating who could take on important posts - including tech billionaire Elon Musk, the controversial former ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, and anti-vaccination campaigner and temporary presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy. Republican Senator Marco Rubio is said to be under consideration as the new Secretary of State, and Trump's loyal former chief diplomat Mike Pompeo for the important defense portfolio.
With his new administration, 78-year-old Trump wants to fulfill his promises from the election campaign, including deporting migrants from the USA quickly and on a large scale. Trump told the TV station NBC that this was a priority: "It's not a question of price. It's not a question of price - we really have no choice." Another report stated that Trump is relying on private companies to set up deportation centers where people are to stay until they leave the USA.
Phone calls with around 70 heads of state and government
According to his own information, the US President-elect has spoken to around 70 heads of state and government so far. Among them were Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj - but not Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. Trump told NBC that he expected talks to take place soon.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
