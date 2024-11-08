Donald Trump makes first personnel decision

In this job, the 67-year-old will have a lot of power in the White House. The office controls access to the Commander-in-Chief and the Oval Office, making it one of the key positions for any government. As a political strategist, Wiles has been part of Trump's inner circle for years. During his first term in office, there were many resignations and dismissals - including in the office of Chief of Staff. Trump had a total of four.