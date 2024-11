Schulte: “A dream come true for all of us”

Stalking the European top

"It's a dream come true for all of us," says the SKN Ladies' sporting director Tanja Schulte, who is thrilled about the dream draw with FC Barcelona in the Womens Champions League. On November 12, the team from Lower Austria will visit Catalonia, where they want to present themselves in the best possible light. President Andrea Pichler at least has dreams of winning the top flight in the next few years, but from a purely sporting point of view it is currently rather unrealistic.