Exciting presentations: Stay healthy with expert advice

Hip joint and enjoyable medicine

The series of lectures will be opened on Friday at 1 pm by Dr. Bernd Graf, specialist in orthopaedics and orthopaedic surgery, with the title "Hip and knee joints - the basis for our movement". Visitors will learn a lot about cartilage treatments and artificial joints. Things will also get exciting on Saturday at 11 a.m. when Dr. Georg Lexer talks about "The medicine that comes from the kitchen". "An enjoyable life with more years of health and a return to buying regional products" is close to the doctor's heart.