Healthy Living Fair
Exciting presentations: Stay healthy with expert advice
From November 15 to 17, exhibition hall 1 in Klagenfurt will be transformed into a center for health, well-being and prevention. At the "Healthy Living Fair", visitors can expect a varied program with interesting expert presentations on the topic of health.
More than 300 exhibitors will be presenting their products and services relating to health, nutrition, fitness and alternative healing methods. The highlight of the fair will be the numerous presentations on the "Krone" stage on the topic of "Fresh & Healthy" in exhibition hall 1. Numerous well-known health experts will provide insights into the topics of dental implants, dementia, osteoporosis and much more.
Friday, November 15
- 1 p.m.: Dr. Bernd Graf: Hip and knee joints - the basis for our movement
- 2 p.m.: ÖGK Elisa Casadio, dietician: Sugar - why we love it so much
- 3 p.m.: Biogena: Strong bones are not a question of age
- 3.30 p.m.: KAC umbrella organization: Presentation of the KAC umbrella organization and its sports
- 4 p.m.: Anna Eigner: Early detection of dementia
Hip joint and enjoyable medicine
The series of lectures will be opened on Friday at 1 pm by Dr. Bernd Graf, specialist in orthopaedics and orthopaedic surgery, with the title "Hip and knee joints - the basis for our movement". Visitors will learn a lot about cartilage treatments and artificial joints. Things will also get exciting on Saturday at 11 a.m. when Dr. Georg Lexer talks about "The medicine that comes from the kitchen". "An enjoyable life with more years of health and a return to buying regional products" is close to the doctor's heart.
Saturday, November 16:
- 10 a.m.: ÖGK Heidrun Pasterk, dietician: osteoporosis - good food for strong bones
- 11 a.m.: Dr. Georg Lexer: Medicine that comes from the kitchen
- 12 p.m.: Dr. Eberhart Kowatsch: Dental implants - the whole truth
- 1 p.m.: KAC umbrella organization: Presentation of the KAC umbrella organization and its sports
- 2 p.m.: Eva Altenmarketer-Fritzer: Volunteering - what else?
- 3 p.m.: Panel discussion: Violence and bullying prevention
- 4 p.m.: Julia Neugebauer: Giving for life - lifesavers wanted
Scarless surgery and self-healing
Anyone who is concerned about scars after thyroid surgery can get advice from Dr. Marina Lechner-Puschnig. Under the title "TOETVA - a success story of scarless thyroid surgery", the senior physician will explain what options are available to perform the operation without blemishes using a minimally invasive procedure - on Sunday at 10 am.
Prof. Rudolf Likar will talk about future prospects - what you can do for your body, what role sleep, nutrition and the psyche play - on the same day at 11 am. The renowned physician will be giving a lecture on the subject of "Self-healing - the inner doctor of thoughts" and will be reading from his latest book "Säulen der Klosterheilkunde".
Sunday, November 17
- 10 a.m.: Dr. Marina Lechner-Puschnig: TOETVA - a success story of scarless thyroid surgery
- 11 am: Prof. Rudolf Likar: Self-healing - the inner doctor of thoughts
- 12 p.m.: Dr. Eberhart Kowatsch: Dental implants - the whole truth
- 1 p.m.: KAC umbrella organization: Presentation of the KAC umbrella organization and its sports
- 1:30 p.m.: Gerd Bacher: MOVEO - Movement is our life
- 2 p.m.: Julia Neugebauer: Giving for life - lifesavers wanted
- 3 p.m.: Manuel Bichler: Walking barefoot through life
- 4 p.m.: Matrixxx.Life, Simone Pfleger: Experience health in a new way - Smart up your body!
Varied program with coffee
Further exciting and informative lectures will take place from Friday to Sunday on the "Frisch & G'sund" stage of the "Krone". For subscribers with an accompanying person, admission is free on Friday - including a coffee at the "Krone" stand. On Saturday and Sunday, subscribers receive half-price admission. Be sure to stop by if you want to treat your body consciously, enjoyably and thoughtfully.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
