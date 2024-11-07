Chic scooter!
Honda makes you want two-wheeled power three times over
The designer must have had a pinch of BMW CE04 in mind when he drew the Honda Urban Concept. And yet the electric scooter is as appealing as it is independent at the ECMA - flanked by two other electric scooters, one of which is almost ready for series production.
This is the shortcoming of this beautiful, almost futuristic study, whose scooter design sets it apart from the usual mass-produced products: There is still no information on the market launch. But the fact is: Honda wants to launch 30 electric motorcycle models worldwide by 2030 and even become the number one in this segment. Most of the models are to be launched in the period up to 2026.
The Group aims to achieve CO2 neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050, and for motorcycles in the decade before that.
The EV Urban Concept is part of this vision and embodies Honda's idea of urban electromobility. The Japanese company describes the design as function-oriented, which probably also applies to the software: the scooter is intended to have an "intuitive human-machine interface" and "appeal to society with new experiences created by merging software and hardware with people".
First e-scooter already on the market
The brand-new CUV e: electric scooter is Honda's second electric two-wheeler to be launched for mass production in Europe (following the launch of the EM1 e: electric scooter in 2024). CUV stands for "Clean Urban Vehicle". The performance corresponds to that of a 125 cc scooter: the top speed is 83 km/h, the maximum power is 6 kW/8 hp.
The chassis consists of a steel frame with a lower beam, a 31 mm telescopic fork, two rear shock absorbers, twelve-inch wheels and a composite brake system with a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear. A luggage rack at the rear completes the standard equipment.
There are two batteries under the seat, which can be removed for charging and placed in their own charger (charging time 0-100%: 6 hours, 0-75%: 3 hours). Honda states a range of 70 kilometers. The equipment includes a fully networked 7-inch TFT display (via RoadSync connectivity), three riding modes, LED lighting technology all round, Smartkey, an assist function for reversing and a USB-C socket. The fairing has an inner pocket and there is storage space under the seat for utensils or waterproof clothing.
Electric fun bike for 100 km of fun
Not yet ready for series production, but already announced as a series model for 2025, is the "EV Fun Concept", Honda's first electric motorcycle with a sporty look. In contrast to the range, the motorcycle's riding dynamics should be equivalent to those of a medium-sized motorcycle with a combustion engine and offer first-class handling.
The battery is compatible with the CCS2 fast charger (same standard as for cars) and has been developed to optimize the balance between low weight and fast charging performance. Honda is not yet revealing any more - except for the range: over 100 kilometers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.