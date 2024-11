Looking for a plot of land? It’s still affordable here

The after-effects of the coronavirus pandemic are still particularly noticeable in the real estate sector. Transactions have declined due to the tense economic situation. While almost 127,000 property transactions were carried out in 2021, two years later there were only 82,335. This also reduced the total volume accordingly. Around 28 billion euros changed hands through purchases of land, apartments, houses and other properties in 2023. Around 15 billion less than in 2021.