Upheaval in Madrid
Real boss makes his decision: Ancelotti’s exit sealed
Carlo Ancelotti will probably have to look for a new job next summer. According to "Sport Bild", Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is said to have finally decided to replace the coach after the season. Ancelotti is to pack his bags one year before the end of his contract.
Reports have been doing the rounds for several weeks that the Spanish champions want to lure their former player Xabi Alonso to the capital. Although the Basque is under contract with German champions Bayer Leverkusen until 2026, the "Werkself" are said to already be preparing for the 42-year-old's departure.
Just like Ancelotti, who is set to embark on a new chapter after another four years (the Italian coached the Whites from 2013 to 2015).
Perez enthusiastic about Alonso's loyalty
Perez is a big fan of Alonso, and it is said that the 77-year-old was particularly impressed by the fact that the Spaniard stayed at Leverkusen after the most successful season in the club's history. The fact that he remained loyal to his club despite knowing that he was unlikely to be able to repeat such a year shows that he wants to learn how to deal with setbacks.
Florian Wirtz could also be on his way from Leverkusen to Madrid. The German international is being touted as a possible successor to Kroos at Real and, alongside world footballer Rodri, is one of the "royals'" preferred candidates.
