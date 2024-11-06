Real boss makes his decision: Ancelotti’s exit sealed

Perez enthusiastic about Alonso's loyalty

Perez is a big fan of Alonso, and it is said that the 77-year-old was particularly impressed by the fact that the Spaniard stayed at Leverkusen after the most successful season in the club's history. The fact that he remained loyal to his club despite knowing that he was unlikely to be able to repeat such a year shows that he wants to learn how to deal with setbacks.