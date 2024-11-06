Mick is lagging behind
Last F1 cockpit: Has the decision been made?
Has the decision already been made? The last open cockpit for the 2025 Formula 1 season, that of Sauber/Audi, will probably not be awarded to Mick Schumacher. The Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto can apparently rejoice.
There is only one vacant seat in Formula 1 for next year, which is not contractually guaranteed to any driver. This is the second cockpit at Sauber alongside that of Nico Hülkenberg. There is still no official confirmation, but the decision is said to have been made in favor of 20-year-old Gabriel Bortoleto, according to reports in "Auto, Motor und Sport".
The young man from Sao Paulo won Formula 3 last year and is the current leader in Formula 2. Bortoleto already has an important advocate in the person of Max Verstappen. According to Verstappen, it would make sense to put his trust in young drivers now, especially in view of the extensive rule changes at the start of the 2026 season.
Bortoleto is part of McLaren's young driver program and is managed by A14, a company founded by two-time world champion Fernando Alonso. Both McLaren and Alonso's racing team, Aston Martin, have filled both positions.
No Schumacher return
So Mick Schumacher's dream of a Formula 1 return is probably over. The German was allowed to take a seat in the Haas cockpit from 2021 to 2022 before having to make way for Hülkenberg. Since then, the 25-year-old has been hoping for a return to motorsport's premier class - but without success.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
