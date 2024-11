Sölden triumphant skier relied on the “miracle binding”

What do young Viking Alexander Steen Olsen and the experienced Italian Federica Brignone have in common? That's right! Both triumphed at the World Cup start in Sölden and were on French Rossignol skis. On closer inspection, however, it was noticeable that both Brignone and Steen Olsen relied on a "trick" that tinkerer Marcel Hirscher had already practiced in his first career.