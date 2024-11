A blow led to 16 days in hospital

However, this ended last weekend at the latest, when he celebrated his unplanned comeback in the Salzburg league against Straßwalchen: "I didn't want to do anything more in the fall, to slowly build myself up again. But since things aren't going the way we want them to, I wanted to help the team." But even with him, the Tennengau team lost 1:2, meaning that the 14th-placed team in the league are still plagued by relegation worries.