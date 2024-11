Long wait for the announced church purchase

In July of this year, the deal seemed to be as good as perfect - but even four months later, no white smoke has emerged from Krems town hall. As reported, the city wants to buy the site of the church in Lerchenfeld from the diocese of St. Pölten. This was announced by SPÖ mayor Peter Molnar - shake hands with diocesan bishop Alois Schwarz included. The plans were preceded by a citizens' initiative that demanded 1000 signatures to preserve the park around the church as a local recreation area and placed these declarations in the hands of ÖVP deputy mayor Florian Kamleitner.