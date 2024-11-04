Fresh money for the state and municipalities

548 million euros for the flood victims

"If the forecasts come true, this means that we will have to tighten our belts for all federal states," explained the provincial councillor. Despite the planned blue-yellow austerity measures - as reported by the "Krone" - there is still the threat of an enormous funding gap. This is because in Lower Austria, a supplementary budget is to be passed in the November session of the state parliament due to the flood disaster. "We are talking about 548 million euros that the state of Lower Austria is making available to those affected by the tragic floods, but also to the municipalities," Schleritzko calculated. He expects a solution to this financial problem at the conference of provincial finance officers next Wednesday in Linz.