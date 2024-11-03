Ex-NHL star warmed up with the music of STS

The well-traveled former NHL star has seen a lot in his career. But he has never forgotten the local culture. "And I've listened to a lot of Austro-pop. When I played in Toronto, for example, I always listened to STS while driving to the arena. I'm a huge fan. The last time I went to the thermal baths, I drove through Fürstenfeld. I immediately had to take a photo of the town sign," laughs Holzer, who was also a good footballer in his youth. "I even played for the Bavarian team, but then had to choose between soccer and ice hockey."