Volkswagen wants to cut wages & bonuses

The current wage negotiations for employees are also characterized by austerity measures: Collective wages are to fall by ten percent and anniversary payments are to be abolished. "We have made this proposal," confirmed a company spokeswoman on Saturday. According to the current collective agreement, a one-off payment of 1.45 times the monthly salary is made for 25 years of service. For 35 years at the plant, 2.9 times this amount is paid.