“It will be closer than last time”

"Krone": Ms. Tomaselli, what were your goals when you flew to the USA?

Nina Tomaselli: Vienna City Councillor Peter Kraus and I made the plan to fly to the USA in the fall at the end of June, when it still looked like a duel between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. We wanted to see how the Americans run election campaigns. They are the biggest in the world. The Democrats' budget is at a record level, they have raised 1.4 billion euros. When Biden decided not to run and Kamala Harris entered the race instead, the mood not only suddenly changed among the Democrats, but this positive energy also spread to the population. Since then, the Democrats have believed in victory. We also wanted to find out how this change in mood can be achieved within the time it takes to run an election campaign.