And it stays so warm
17.5 degrees: visit to the grave in Tyrol possible in a shirt
At 26.3 degrees, Kufstein set the nationwide record in the previous month. On All Saints' Day, Tyroleans were able to visit the grave in their shirts and leave their coats at home. According to forecasts, it will remain too warm for the next few days.
Those who visited the grave of their loved ones on All Saints' Day were able to leave their coats at home. In the afternoon, it was almost possible to visit the cemetery in a short-sleeved shirt at 17.5 degrees (in Reutte). Friday wasn't the only day that was clearly too "hot" for the time of year.
According to the Ubimet weather service, October in Austria was more than two degrees too warm. Tyrol stands out among the extreme values.
Sunday brought a mix of sunshine and hazy clouds at eight to 15 degrees.
Ubimet-Meteorologe Sebastian Koblinger
October record set in Kufstein
More precisely, the fortress town of Kufstein. At 26.3 degrees, the highest monthly temperature nationwide was measured there on October 17. Meanwhile, Innsbruck recorded the highest deviation at 2.6 degrees. And what's next?
"On Saturday it will be friendly from the Silvretta to the Zillertal. Only in the northern Alps will there be a few clouds with some drizzle. Local patches of fog will clear quickly and there will be plenty of sunshine," says Ubimet meteorologist Sebastian Koblinger. Temperatures will be between nine and 17 degrees.
The new week will also be much too warm
Sunday starts with a few clouds in the Lienz basin, but the sun will soon prevail. The rest of the day will bring a mix of sun and hazy clouds at eight to 15 degrees, says the expert.
The situation is similar at the start of the week. "On Monday, there will be fog and high mist in the lowlands, which will clear in the course of the morning. After that, it will be sunny with nine to 15 degrees." Tuesday will also be friendly throughout the country with temperatures between 12 and 16 degrees. It will therefore remain too warm for the time of year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.