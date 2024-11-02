Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

And it stays so warm

17.5 degrees: visit to the grave in Tyrol possible in a shirt

Nachrichten
02.11.2024 07:00

At 26.3 degrees, Kufstein set the nationwide record in the previous month. On All Saints' Day, Tyroleans were able to visit the grave in their shirts and leave their coats at home. According to forecasts, it will remain too warm for the next few days.

0 Kommentare

Those who visited the grave of their loved ones on All Saints' Day were able to leave their coats at home. In the afternoon, it was almost possible to visit the cemetery in a short-sleeved shirt at 17.5 degrees (in Reutte). Friday wasn't the only day that was clearly too "hot" for the time of year.

According to the Ubimet weather service, October in Austria was more than two degrees too warm. Tyrol stands out among the extreme values.

Zitat Icon

Sunday brought a mix of sunshine and hazy clouds at eight to 15 degrees.

Ubimet-Meteorologe Sebastian Koblinger

October record set in Kufstein
More precisely, the fortress town of Kufstein. At 26.3 degrees, the highest monthly temperature nationwide was measured there on October 17. Meanwhile, Innsbruck recorded the highest deviation at 2.6 degrees. And what's next?

"On Saturday it will be friendly from the Silvretta to the Zillertal. Only in the northern Alps will there be a few clouds with some drizzle. Local patches of fog will clear quickly and there will be plenty of sunshine," says Ubimet meteorologist Sebastian Koblinger. Temperatures will be between nine and 17 degrees.

The coming days will also remain too warm. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
The coming days will also remain too warm.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

The new week will also be much too warm
Sunday starts with a few clouds in the Lienz basin, but the sun will soon prevail. The rest of the day will bring a mix of sun and hazy clouds at eight to 15 degrees, says the expert.

The situation is similar at the start of the week. "On Monday, there will be fog and high mist in the lowlands, which will clear in the course of the morning. After that, it will be sunny with nine to 15 degrees." Tuesday will also be friendly throughout the country with temperatures between 12 and 16 degrees. It will therefore remain too warm for the time of year.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Manuel Schwaiger
Manuel Schwaiger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf