Route presentation
Tour 2025: Mountain time trial and return to Paris
At the 112th Tour de France from July 26 to August 3, 2025, the pros can expect a classic Tour of France with a mountain time trial and a challenging third week. 36 years after the last ascent to Luchon-Superbagnères, the Pyrenees ski resort is returning and the legendary Mont Ventoux is also on the program. This was announced by the ASO Tour organizers at the route presentation in Paris on Tuesday.
For the first time in five years, the "Grand Loop" will take place over 3,320 kilometers in 21 stages without a trip abroad. Defending champion Tadej Pogacar and his fellow riders will have to complete six mountain stages and two time trials. There are 51,550 meters of climbing ahead of them, almost 700 meters less than this year. The mountain time trial on the 13th stage between Loudenville and the Peyragudes airfield in the Pyrenees, famous from the James Bond film series, is particularly eagerly awaited. The favorites for victory are likely to fight a fierce duel there.
The 14th stage is also a tough one. After the start, the route leads from Pau to Superbagnères - a highly demanding 4,950 meters of altitude difference await. For logistical reasons, the finish was not included for a long time. The third week in particular is likely to suit the three-time Tour winner Pogacar and represents a major challenge for many sprinters to even arrive before the time limit expires. The 18th stage to the Col de la Loze alone, the queen stage, contains a tough 5,500 meters of climbing. The following two stages each have more than 4,500 meters of climbing.
Return to Paris
After three external starts in the past three years in Copenhagen, Bilbao and Florence, the Grand Départ will take place on July 5 in the northern French metropolis of Lille and back in France. Traditionally, the spectacle ends in Paris on the Champs-Élysées, after the Tour moved to Nice for the finale this year due to the Olympic Games.
The 2025 women's Tour comprises nine stages, one more than this year. After the Grand Départ in Vannes in Brittany on July 26, the tour will finish on August 3 after conquering the famous Col de Joux-Plane pass in the ski resort of Châtel.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.