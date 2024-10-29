Tour 2025: Mountain time trial and return to Paris

For the first time in five years, the "Grand Loop" will take place over 3,320 kilometers in 21 stages without a trip abroad. Defending champion Tadej Pogacar and his fellow riders will have to complete six mountain stages and two time trials. There are 51,550 meters of climbing ahead of them, almost 700 meters less than this year. The mountain time trial on the 13th stage between Loudenville and the Peyragudes airfield in the Pyrenees, famous from the James Bond film series, is particularly eagerly awaited. The favorites for victory are likely to fight a fierce duel there.