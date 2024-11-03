Pre-Christmas season
Escape the stress of everyday life at Hotel Larimar
The days leading up to the Christmas holidays can often be very turbulent and stressful. A break at the wellness and health hotel Larimar 4****S is just what you need. Enjoy wellness in a special atmosphere, indulge in relaxed idleness, unwind and let yourself be pampered.
Soothing thermal water, alkaline seawater, an exquisite sauna area and exceptional treatments ensure complete relaxation. In the premium spa, the focus is on the well-being of the guests. During a time-out at the Larimar thermal spa hotel, you can switch off, let go and take time for yourself to take steps towards better health and well-being.
Thousands of years of natural healing medicine
The Ayurveda treatments with top specialists from India are particularly noteworthy at the Hotel Larimar. With special treatments, improvements are achieved for almost all health problems, especially sleep disorders, fatigue and permanent tiredness, which often occur during stressful times. In the harmonious atmosphere of the Larimar Premium Spa, you will find a gentle way to refresh your vital energies, deepen your awareness and find a balanced way of life. The Larimar Ayurveda team, with its many years of experience, will focus entirely on you and your needs and wishes.
6,500 m² wellness and relaxation oasis
Eight pools in the Larimar Thermenwelt provide relaxation and well-being experiences. The healing thermal water has a positive effect on joints, spine, muscles and back and transforms a cold winter's day into a blessing for body and soul. The alkaline seawater with a pH value of approx. 8.4 has a particularly detoxifying and health-promoting effect, especially on the skin and hair. Exclusive relaxation areas with pleasure loungers, partner loungers, cuddly nests and bunks invite you to relax and regenerate.
Tip
Get a 5% Christmas bonus on Larimar vouchers from a value of € 500.
Give the gift of well-being - 5% voucher bonus
Finding the perfect gift idea for special occasions can often be a challenging task. With Larimar vouchers, however, you're on the right track! Give the gift of a relaxing wellness break that is guaranteed to make the recipient happy. Whether as a value voucher that fulfills individual wishes or as an overnight voucher for an unforgettable experience - you will find an exclusive selection in our store. Surprise your loved ones with a gift that invites them to relax and feel good!
Top offers
Wellness indulgence: 2 nights with all Larimar inclusive services. From 392 euros per person in a double room: to the offer.
Scented magic in Advent: 5 nights with all Larimar inclusive services, a warming aroma massage and a winter dream fragrance to take home. From 895 euros per person in a double room: to the offer.
Hotel & Spa Larimar ****S
Panoramaweg 2
A-7551 Stegersbach in the hills of southern Burgenland
Telephone number: +43 (0)3326 55100
E-mail: urlaub@larimarhotel.at
Website: www.larimarhotel.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.