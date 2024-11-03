Escape the stress of everyday life at Hotel Larimar

Thousands of years of natural healing medicine

The Ayurveda treatments with top specialists from India are particularly noteworthy at the Hotel Larimar. With special treatments, improvements are achieved for almost all health problems, especially sleep disorders, fatigue and permanent tiredness, which often occur during stressful times. In the harmonious atmosphere of the Larimar Premium Spa, you will find a gentle way to refresh your vital energies, deepen your awareness and find a balanced way of life. The Larimar Ayurveda team, with its many years of experience, will focus entirely on you and your needs and wishes.