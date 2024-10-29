First death in suicide capsule showed signs of strangulation

Pre-trial detention unusually long

An American woman is the first person to take this step due to her serious illness. Assisted suicide or assisted suicide are legal in Switzerland - but there were still several arrests after the first use of the death capsule. However, Florian Willet from the organization "The Last Resort" is the only one who has now been in custody for a month. A long time for an investigation when the only charge is that of "selfish" assisted suicide.