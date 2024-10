Ceremony at the regional court for the new president

The "Krone" already reported on the change at the top of the Salzburg justice system, now it is official: Christina Gumpoldsberger (55) is the new President of the Salzburg Provincial Court. The lawyer, who grew up in Eugendorf, was most recently Vice-President of the Regional Court in Wels. A number of representatives from the courts, public prosecutor's offices and also from federal and state politics attended the inauguration on Monday.