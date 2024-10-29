Spooky festival makes the tills ring with excitement

Police warn against crime

Every year, the police are less pleased than the economy with the Halloween celebrations. "Not every prank that seems harmless to children and young people is within the law," emphasizes a police spokesperson: "Defacing or smearing houses or cars, destroying letterboxes or even threatening people who don't want to give out sweets are criminal offences." Such incidents are reported without exception, they say. In any case, there will be more police patrols on Halloween.