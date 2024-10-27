Vorteilswelt
Riots in Lisbon

Protest and fires after the death of a black man

Nachrichten
27.10.2024 14:19

The death of a black man following a police operation almost a week ago has led to protests in Portugal's capital Lisbon. Several thousand people demonstrated against police violence and discrimination on the streets of the metropolis on Saturday, as reported by the Europapress news agency. 

0 Kommentare

Participants carried placards reading "Justice for Odair Moniz" in memory of the 43-year-old from the island state of Cape Verde.

Circumstances still unclear
It is still unclear under what circumstances the police check came about in the early morning of October 21 and why one of the police officers fired shots.

In Lisbon, demonstrations were held against police violence and discrimination following the death of a black man. (Bild: APA/AFP/PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA)
In Lisbon, demonstrations were held against police violence and discrimination following the death of a black man.
(Bild: APA/AFP/PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA)

The 43-year-old is said to have resisted arrest in the city of Amadora, which is part of the Lisbon metropolitan area, engaged in a chase with the officers and was carrying a stabbing weapon, media reported, citing the police. Moniz was taken to hospital, where doctors confirmed his death. The police are now also investigating their own case.

Burning cars and garbage containers 
According to media reports, there have been isolated riots in some districts in the Lisbon area since the fatal incident, with cars and garbage containers burning in protest and anger at the police's actions. According to the press, the areas most affected are those in which many immigrants - including those from former Portuguese colonies in Africa - live and which are considered social hotspots.

A man kneels in Lisbon in front of the picture of Odair Moniz, who died after a police operation. (Bild: APA/AFP/PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA)
A man kneels in Lisbon in front of the picture of Odair Moniz, who died after a police operation.
(Bild: APA/AFP/PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA)

Since Monday, there have been more than 100 incidents of public unrest in the city of Lisbon, wrote the newspaper "Público". According to the newspaper, more than 20 people have been arrested in this context and a further seven people have been injured, one of them seriously. According to the newspaper, Moniz was to be buried today.

