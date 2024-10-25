Employee (19) discovered dead in supermarket oven

The 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur is believed to have been trapped in the huge oven on Saturday evening. Her mother, who was also on duty, had not seen her for an hour and asked colleagues where she might be. "Everyone was evasive and thought she might be somewhere helping a customer," the incident is described by friends on the donation platform gofundme.com.

She was also unavailable on the phone, which panicked her mother because this was extremely unusual. "Her charred remains were found a few hours later in the bakery's walk-in oven," the platform continues.