Mother found the body
Employee (19) discovered dead in supermarket oven
A terrible tragedy has claimed the life of a young female employee at a Walmart supermarket in Halifax, Canada. The 19-year-old was discovered dead in a walk-in oven - her mother, of all people, who also worked in the store, found the teenager's burnt body.
The 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur is believed to have been trapped in the huge oven on Saturday evening. Her mother, who was also on duty, had not seen her for an hour and asked colleagues where she might be. "Everyone was evasive and thought she might be somewhere helping a customer," the incident is described by friends on the donation platform gofundme.com.
She was also unavailable on the phone, which panicked her mother because this was extremely unusual. "Her charred remains were found a few hours later in the bakery's walk-in oven," the platform continues.
Among other things, the walk-in oven of the branch is shown in this article:
Appeal for donations: 'Imagine mother's shock'
"Imagine the shock her mother experienced when she opened the oven," explained the Maritime Sikh Society Executive, which raised money for the family. The fundraising campaign raised almost 200,000 Canadian dollars - it was already closed because it had reached almost four times the desired amount.
The aim now is to find out how the terrible accident in the Walmart bakery could have happened. The press release stated that the investigation was "complex" and that "multiple partner agencies" were involved. "An investigation of this nature can take a great deal of time," the police explained, warning against premature speculation that could incriminate relatives.
Mother demands justice for daughter
The mother had received psychological help, but wants an answer to the question of how her daughter could die in an oven without anyone knowing about it before she herself began searching for her. "She is telling everyone that she wants justice for her daughter," said a spokesman for the Sikh organization.
The young woman had come to Canada with her mother about two years ago. The Indian woman was "a young, beautiful girl who came to Canada with big dreams," according to the donation page on gofundme.com.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
