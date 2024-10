Bank robbed in Innsbruck: Perpetrators on the run

The ninth robbery in Tyrol

In Tyrol, and particularly in Innsbruck, eight bank robberies have already taken place within a year. Several perpetrators have since been arrested. According to the public prosecutor's office, a duo arrested at the beginning of July after a bank robbery in Innsbruck was also suspected of being responsible for two further robberies at bank branches in the provincial capital in March and April. The LKA also investigated connections to robberies in Kufstein in January this year and November last year.