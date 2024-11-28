EIA affair: Justice still investigating after three years

Federal Court of Audit confirmed allegations

The auditors from the Federal Audit Office then spent five months tearing apart the authority in Stempfergasse in Graz - and finally came to a devastating conclusion in February 2023. The most serious point of criticism came to light after reviewing a good 12,000 emails from the head of department and the EIA officer: in at least three cases, project applicants (e.g. a company that wants to build a hydropower plant) and not the officials are said to have formulated parts of notifications. In addition, in at least two cases the A13 sent draft decisions to project applicants for approval.