Eberl: “Get a coaching license and do better”

"We won't allow that!"

When the journalist then tried to give him one or two examples, Eberl burst his bubble: "Get a coaching license, then you can do better. It has nothing to do with the defense. It's so cheap when we concede goals to blame it on the defense and when Harry Kane scores a goal, it's just Harry Kane. That's exactly what you want, you want to divide and we're not going to let that happen!" FC Bayern would win as a team and also lose as a team, the sports boss made clear.