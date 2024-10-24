Vorteilswelt
Attack against reporter

Eberl: “Get a coaching license and do better”

24.10.2024 11:08

After the 4-1 defeat against FC Barcelona, Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl did not want to know anything about individual mistakes in the back line. Questions to this effect caused the 51-year-old a great deal of anger on Wednesday. 

In the mixed zone, a reporter had asked Eberl about the supposed "uncertainty factors" Dayot Upamecano and Min-jae Kim. That didn't go down well with the Bayern boss, who replied that he hadn't noticed any individual mistakes.

"We won't allow that!"
When the journalist then tried to give him one or two examples, Eberl burst his bubble: "Get a coaching license, then you can do better. It has nothing to do with the defense. It's so cheap when we concede goals to blame it on the defense and when Harry Kane scores a goal, it's just Harry Kane. That's exactly what you want, you want to divide and we're not going to let that happen!" FC Bayern would win as a team and also lose as a team, the sports boss made clear.

The brilliant 9:2 opening victory over Dinamo Zagreb was followed by two defeats for Munich in the top flight.

With three points to their name, FC Bayern are currently only 23rd in the table.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

