100 years of Ankünder
Anniversary celebration with celebrities and companions in Graz
An impressive end to an anniversary year: on Wednesday, the Styrian outdoor advertising market professional Ankünder celebrated its 100th anniversary in the historic Graz Congress. Numerous companions congratulated the company.
The mission of the outdoor advertiser is to make advertising visible for its customers. In the anniversary year, Ankünder is using part of its advertising space as its own stage and also sent a streetcar through Graz to communicate the motto of the 100th birthday in the cityscape: Fascination Advertising.
An accolade for the white and green company on the occasion of the celebration in the time-honored Congress: Co-owner Jean-Francois Decaux, CEO of the billion-dollar global market leader JCDecaux, flew in from France especially for the festivities.
Managing Directors Bernd Schönegger and Dieter Weber also received a special honor: Styrian Governor Christopher Drexler presented them with the Styrian coat of arms.
Well-wishers from home and abroad, from business, society and politics joined in the celebrations. These included "Krone" managing director Gerhard Valeskini, editor-in-chief Klaus Herrmann, Holding Graz CEO Wolfgang Malik, Graz mayor Elke Kahr, Anita Frauwallner (Allergosan founder and Omnibiotic mastermind), Merkur board members Christian Kladiva and Markus Spellmeyer, Christian Purrer (CEO Energie Steiermark), Spar Managing Director Christoph Holzer, Bühnen Graz Managing Director Bernhard Rinner, Barbara Muhr and Armin Egger (Messe Graz) and the Scientific Director of the Universalmuseum Joanneum, Marko Mele.
The festivities were accompanied by music from the legendary band Opus, whose global hit "Life is Live" celebrated its 40th anniversary this year, and cellist Friedrich Kleinhapl, who enchanted the audience together with French pianist Kim Barbier and her Pasión Tango.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.