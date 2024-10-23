Vorteilswelt
100 years of Ankünder

Anniversary celebration with celebrities and companions in Graz

Nachrichten
23.10.2024 20:03

An impressive end to an anniversary year: on Wednesday, the Styrian outdoor advertising market professional Ankünder celebrated its 100th anniversary in the historic Graz Congress. Numerous companions congratulated the company.

The mission of the outdoor advertiser is to make advertising visible for its customers. In the anniversary year, Ankünder is using part of its advertising space as its own stage and also sent a streetcar through Graz to communicate the motto of the 100th birthday in the cityscape: Fascination Advertising.

An accolade for the white and green company on the occasion of the celebration in the time-honored Congress: Co-owner Jean-Francois Decaux, CEO of the billion-dollar global market leader JCDecaux, flew in from France especially for the festivities. 

Managing Directors Bernd Schönegger and Dieter Weber also received a special honor: Styrian Governor Christopher Drexler presented them with the Styrian coat of arms.

"Steirerkrone" Marketing Director Gertrude Gigler with Ankünder Managing Directors Bernd Schönegger and Dieter Weber and "Krone" Managing Director Gerhard Valeskini.
"Steirerkrone" Marketing Director Gertrude Gigler with Ankünder Managing Directors Bernd Schönegger and Dieter Weber and "Krone" Managing Director Gerhard Valeskini.
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
The Ankünder managing directors with Holding Graz CEO Wolfgang Malik and trade fair boss Barbara Muhr.
The Ankünder managing directors with Holding Graz CEO Wolfgang Malik and trade fair boss Barbara Muhr.
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
"Krone" Managing Director Gerhard Valeskini and "Krone" Editor-in-Chief Klaus Herrmann with Jean-Francois Decaux (JCDecaux, center)
"Krone" Managing Director Gerhard Valeskini and "Krone" Editor-in-Chief Klaus Herrmann with Jean-Francois Decaux (JCDecaux, center)
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Anita Frauwallner (Allergosan) celebrated with the announcer team
Anita Frauwallner (Allergosan) celebrated with the announcer team
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Providing the musical backdrop: Opus mastermind Erhard Pfleger, Friedrich Kleinhapl (right) and Kim Barbier
Providing the musical backdrop: Opus mastermind Erhard Pfleger, Friedrich Kleinhapl (right) and Kim Barbier
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)

Well-wishers from home and abroad, from business, society and politics joined in the celebrations. These included "Krone" managing director Gerhard Valeskini, editor-in-chief Klaus Herrmann, Holding Graz CEO Wolfgang Malik, Graz mayor Elke Kahr, Anita Frauwallner (Allergosan founder and Omnibiotic mastermind), Merkur board members Christian Kladiva and Markus SpellmeyerChristian Purrer (CEO Energie Steiermark), Spar Managing Director Christoph Holzer, Bühnen Graz Managing Director Bernhard Rinner, Barbara Muhr and Armin Egger (Messe Graz) and the Scientific Director of the Universalmuseum Joanneum, Marko Mele

The festivities were accompanied by music from the legendary band Opus, whose global hit "Life is Live" celebrated its 40th anniversary this year, and cellist Friedrich Kleinhapl, who enchanted the audience together with French pianist Kim Barbier and her Pasión Tango.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Eva Stockner
Eva Stockner
