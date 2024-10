Foooooodblog

Her own agency in the castle is also her photo studio

In the old castle in Ebenthal, the multi-talented chef finally found the ideal creative place to expand - in several areas: Verena Pelikan was obviously not only born with a talent for preparing extravagant food creations, but also for putting them in the right light photographically. Her order books have long been full with requests from companies such as Wiener Zucker and international culinary magazines.