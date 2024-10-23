The Christ Child arrives in Vienna for two months

The scent of baked apples and cinnamon, candlelight and sweet punch. Some can hardly wait, for others it's too early. The fact is: the hustle and bustle around Christmas has begun in Vienna - two months before the festivities. On Wednesday, the Christmas tree was put up in front of Schönbrunn Palace. A stately fir tree from the Federal Forestry Office in the Salzkammergut. And the Advent markets are already being set up: