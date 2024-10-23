Two months before the festive season
The Christ Child arrives in Vienna for two months
The Christmas tree is already up in Schönbrunn and the first Christmas markets will soon open. Cookies, Advent calendars and gingerbread are already on sale. Christmas hustle and bustle two months before the festive season: too early or just right?
The scent of baked apples and cinnamon, candlelight and sweet punch. Some can hardly wait, for others it's too early. The fact is: the hustle and bustle around Christmas has begun in Vienna - two months before the festivities. On Wednesday, the Christmas tree was put up in front of Schönbrunn Palace. A stately fir tree from the Federal Forestry Office in the Salzkammergut. And the Advent markets are already being set up:
- Stephansplatz and Schönbrunn both start first on November 8. An ice skating rink (free for children), carousel, Ferris wheel and a traditional craft workshop await in front of the imperial palace. The new concept focuses on "village character" and families.
- Rathausplatz, Belvedere, Altes AKH, Freyung, Am Hof and the art market on Karlsplatz with street theater and creative crafts will follow on November 15.
- The winter market in the Museumsquartier, including a curling rink and miniature car race, opens its doors the day before, on November 14.
- The Prater attracts visitors from November 16 with live music, street food and some of the most popular rides.
- Ecological, organic and vegan is the focus at the romantic Spittelberg, the market also starts on November 16.
Let's go back to the Christmas market in front of the town hall. Visitors can look forward to a nativity scene trail, carousel, a beautiful ice-skating rink and the popular "Herzerlbaum" (heart tree), including Bussi Square.
In the children's hut (free of charge) there are hands-on programs for 3 to 12-year-olds. Of course, the Christ Child snows in for the little ones.
Has this awakened your anticipation? In the shops, business with the festive season has long since begun. Advent calendars, cookies and gingerbread fill the shelves. Christmas decorations are hanging in the streets (see below) and the displays are festively decorated. That leaves the weather. There's no snow in sight yet. But many Viennese probably don't want it until December 24.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.