Ilzer: “The two goals we conceded were relatively cheap!”

Christian Ilzer (Sturm coach): "In the end, as in the first two games, it was a deserved win for Sporting. Nevertheless, we had our moments. We made the wrong decisions with the few chances we created. We need to make better decisions in the final third. The two goals we conceded were relatively cheap, it's not as if we were under constant pressure. I was annoyed by the second goal, it's not our style to react so passively when we lose the ball. We played against a top-class opponent. The game was absolutely fine, but we were a bit short of winning. We're a young team, you mustn't forget that three pillars have been lost."