After the Sturm defeat
Ilzer: “The two goals we conceded were relatively cheap!”
Read what the victors and losers had to say after the clash between SK Sturm Graz and Sporting Lisbon HERE!
Christian Ilzer (Sturm coach): "In the end, as in the first two games, it was a deserved win for Sporting. Nevertheless, we had our moments. We made the wrong decisions with the few chances we created. We need to make better decisions in the final third. The two goals we conceded were relatively cheap, it's not as if we were under constant pressure. I was annoyed by the second goal, it's not our style to react so passively when we lose the ball. We played against a top-class opponent. The game was absolutely fine, but we were a bit short of winning. We're a young team, you mustn't forget that three pillars have been lost."
Emanuel Aiwu (attacking defender): "We gave everything we had. You can see at this level that the smallest mistakes are punished. That's why we're going home without points. There were phases where we had a few waves of pressure, but unfortunately we couldn't get in front of goal."
Jusuf Gazibegovic (attacking defender): "We get two goals through our mistakes, then they have the quality to score straight away. Nevertheless, we had our chances, but you have to be honest, that's not enough in the end, Sporting deserved it. We fought, we tried, but in the end the ball didn't go in. Of course it's a bit frustrating, every mistake is punished. The opponents don't get any easier. Every point in the Champions League is something special, we still have five games left to take something with us."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
