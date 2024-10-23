The monument thriller about the White Horse Inn continues

Appeal to the Federal Administrative Court

The monument dispute will now be fought out in the next instance. It is now up to the Federal Administrative Court. The owner of the Rössl, Andreas Vogelsberger, has lodged an appeal with the court because the Monuments Office has not revoked the protected status of the Weiße Rössl. But this is exactly what the owner wants: he believes that the building has suffered too much damage, citing inspections. The financial outlay for renovation would be too great. "It can no longer be renovated with economic means", is the wording of a passage in the complaint submitted to the Tiroler Krone.