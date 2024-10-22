Israel’s offensive in Lebanon could end soon

Israel increases pressure on the UN

On the diplomatic front, the government in Jerusalem is increasing the pressure on the United Nations and now wants to ensure "active enforcement" of UN Resolution 1701 itself, which, among other things, requires Hezbollah to withdraw beyond the Litani River, 30 kilometers from the border. In addition, the resolution does not actually permit any armed formation in the south of Lebanon other than the Lebanese army and UNIFIL troops. Israel increasingly sees the blue helmet mission as an "obstacle".