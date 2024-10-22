According to the media:
Israel’s offensive in Lebanon could end soon
The Israeli army could conclude its ground offensive in Lebanon within a few weeks. However, the army believes that a withdrawal of troops must be accompanied by a political agreement, according to several Israeli media outlets.
Although attacks from the air and on the ground against positions of the pro-Iranian militia Hezbollah have recently been intensified, the Islamists are reportedly largely defeated in the areas north of the border. According to army estimates, around 1,200 Hezbollah fighters have been killed since the start of the ground offensive and a total of 2,000 since the war began just over a year ago.
The terrorist militia's rocket arsenal has also been decimated. Hezbollah had an estimated 150,000 rockets at its disposal before the war began. According to Israeli estimates, less than a third of these remain. Within a year, Hezbollah has fired more than 14,000 rockets at Israel and many more have been destroyed in air strikes. The Israeli figures cannot be independently verified.
According to the newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth", Israel's Northern Command is already working on a plan for securing the northern border after the end of the war. Part of this plan would involve continuous technological surveillance of the border area to ensure that Hezbollah is unable to rebuild its capabilities.
Israel increases pressure on the UN
On the diplomatic front, the government in Jerusalem is increasing the pressure on the United Nations and now wants to ensure "active enforcement" of UN Resolution 1701 itself, which, among other things, requires Hezbollah to withdraw beyond the Litani River, 30 kilometers from the border. In addition, the resolution does not actually permit any armed formation in the south of Lebanon other than the Lebanese army and UNIFIL troops. Israel increasingly sees the blue helmet mission as an "obstacle".
Peacekeepers' posts have repeatedly come under fire, resulting in several injured soldiers. Israel's accusations that Hezbollah rocket launchers and weapons depots were set up in full view of the UN troops are serious.
The Hezbollah militia has declared that it will only cease its attacks on Israel once a ceasefire has been agreed for Gaza. However, talks mediated by the USA, Egypt and Qatar on an end to the fighting have not made any headway for months. The recent killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar did nothing to change this.
