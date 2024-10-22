Detected for the first time
New Mpox variant discovered in Germany
The new Mpox variant clade Ib has been detected for the first time in Germany. The Robert Koch Institute reported the first confirmed case of the disease.
The infection took place abroad, according to the institute. The first case was detected on Friday. Nevertheless, the Robert Koch Institute is still "not assuming an increased risk" in Germany, as "Bild" reported. Nevertheless, the situation is being closely monitored.
Sub-variant clade Ib on the rise
The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a warning weeks ago about the new sub-variant of the Mpox pathogen (formerly known as monkeypox) and declared the highest alert level. The variant has been responsible for many infections in Africa since the beginning of the year. In Congo alone, 16,000 cases have already been reported. It is also raging in Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda.
Mpox viruses are divided into two genetic clades. Clade II caused the global Mpox outbreak in 2022, while the new sub-variant clade I is considered to be even more contagious and is said to cause more severe cases, as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed.
Clade Ib has probably been rampant in the Congo since September 2023. The WHO suspects that the virus has adapted to this host during its spread among humans. "This mutation makes human-to-human transmission easier than with the previous wild-type variants," explained Johannes Bogner from Munich Hospital in a press release.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
