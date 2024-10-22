Leotta delights fans
“I only pay Dazn because of this”
"I only pay Dazn because of this," writes a fan on Instagram. He is referring to Italian presenter Diletta Leotta, wife of goalkeeper Loris Karius. At the weekend, she enchanted TV viewers once again.
White crinkle boots, brown skirt, white turtleneck, light coat over it - this is how the Dazn beauty presented herself during the live broadcast of the Serie A match between Juventus Turin and Lazio Roma (1:0). Of course, as a presenter she mainly shines with her technical and rhetorical expertise - but on Instagram she also knows how to put herself in the limelight. Much to the delight of her fans. "I only pay Dazn because of this," writes one fan. The comments section is also full of compliments (including the occasional "Only Fans" suggestion).
Glamorous private life
Leotta has been a hit as a Dazn presenter for years - usually in a team with ex-Juve nobleman Mauro Camoranesi. And what else? She shares her apparently glamorous private life (which includes a marriage to Loris Karius and a child) with her more than nine million users - often only scantily clad. Want some samples? Here you go:
Ms. Leotta's professional future seems clear, at least in the medium term. That of jack-of-all-trades Loris Karius not so much. His contract with Premier League club Newcastle - where he hardly played anyway - is coming to an end and will almost certainly not be extended. "I would be happy to move to an Italian club as my next step," he was recently quoted as saying by "Sportbild". His wife Leotta would certainly like that. We can only hope that he would be able to concentrate on the game if his wife were to interview him during a live Dazn broadcast.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.