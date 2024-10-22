“I only pay Dazn because of this”

Ms. Leotta's professional future seems clear, at least in the medium term. That of jack-of-all-trades Loris Karius not so much. His contract with Premier League club Newcastle - where he hardly played anyway - is coming to an end and will almost certainly not be extended. "I would be happy to move to an Italian club as my next step," he was recently quoted as saying by "Sportbild". His wife Leotta would certainly like that. We can only hope that he would be able to concentrate on the game if his wife were to interview him during a live Dazn broadcast.