New plans! Surf Opening leaves Neusiedl

The organizer will announce where the Surf Opening 2025 will take place in January. That there will also be an event at Lake Neusiedl, most likely in Podersdorf, is not out of the question. However, Burgenland Tourism has not yet shown any interest in this. In response to an APA inquiry, the latter referred to the Lake Opening, which it initiated to celebrate the start of summer in the communities around Lake Neusiedl and Lake Neufeld. Part of this was also the Surf Opening in Neusiedl, which will continue to be organized by another event organizer. According to Burgenland Tourismus, new concepts and approaches have been developed by event partners Daniel Hupfer and Mike Piechura. "The home of surfing and sailing is Lake Neusiedl. The Lake Opening will keep it that way," emphasized Managing Director Dietmar Tunkel.