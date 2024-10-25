Can you examine your breasts properly?

Many women palpate incorrectly

Although many women always feel half-heartedly to see if they can detect lumps, mistakes are often made. "It starts with the wrong time for the examination," says Tatjana Lagus: "It's best to examine your breasts at the end of your period, when the tissue is under the least hormonal influence and is therefore softer. You should also palpate yourself while lying down so that the breast 'unfolds' best. It is also not advisable to palpate with shower gel or ointments, otherwise you will slide over any bumps."